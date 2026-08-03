Formulated for time-saving, mechanical deep carpet cleaning in a single step with no need to rinse: our CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, powder RM 760 OA. Suitable for use with our Puzzi spray extraction machines as well as carpet cleaning machines (BRC), this powerful cleaning powder features innovative iCapsol technology. When applied to clean textile floor coverings, the dirt is literally encapsulated then crystallises as it dries, so that it can simply be vacuumed up with a vacuum brush without any rinsing. This ensures very short drying times so users can walk on the carpet again in next to no time. Even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling is reliably removed, while the integrated odour absorber effectively eliminates unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, urine or sweat. The phosphate-free deep cleaner is certified by Woolsafe, so can be used not only for synthetic fibres but also for natural fibres made of wool. Its powdered formula makes it simple and safe to handle.