Floor cleaner Universal cleaning agents, 500Millilitre
For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.583
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
- Cork floors
- Stone surfaces
- Wooden floors
- Vinyl