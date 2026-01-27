Floor cleaner Universal cleaning agents, 500Millilitre

For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.

For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Millilitre) 500
Packaging unit (Unit) 8
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.583
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 65 x 65 x 210
Floor cleaner Universal cleaning agents, 500Millilitre
Application areas
  • Cork floors
  • Stone surfaces
  • Wooden floors
  • Vinyl