FC 5 CORDLESS HARD-FLOOR CLEANER - PET
BRING BACK THE WOW. Combines all the advantages of the FC 5 floor cleaner with the flexibility of cordless cleaning: the FC 5 Cordless with 2-in-1 function for wiping and vacuuming in a single step.
- Suitable for ALL hard floor types, including tiles, laminate & timber.
- Twin-tank technology - no more spreading dirty water around the floors.
- Perfect for pet hair and food & drink spills.
- Two-in-one! Mop and sweep at the same time.
- Up to 50% time saving!
The FC 5 Cordless floor cleaner enables maximum ease of use when cleaning hard floors. It features a practical 2-in-1 function to pick up wet and dry dirt and hairs in a single step – with no cords involved. This means you can wipe without vacuuming beforehand and without constant plugging and unplugging. The automatically dampened, rotating microfibre rollers pick up dirt and, at the same time, the water-dirt mixture is continuously carried away from the rollers via suction. This practical self-cleaning function means that the rollers remain fresh and ready to use at all times – and the FC 5 Cordless achieves 20 per cent* better cleaning results compared to conventional cleaning methods. All hard floors such as wood, stone and plastic are dry and can be walked on again after approximately two minutes. The rollers have an automatic forward movement and easy navigation, which saves you a lot of effort in cleaning. Changing and cleaning the rollers is quick and easy, and involves no contact with dirt.* The FC 5 Cordless achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category.
Features and benefits
Removes dust and spillages.Wipe and pick up dust, small crumbs and pet hair in one step. Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Approximately 20 minutes of battery life from the powerful lithium-ion batteryMaximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets. Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
- Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function in the clean and park station.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
- Floor head cover can be removed and washed quickly under running water.
Cleaning and parking station
- Convenient storage and stowage of the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (Square metre)
|Approx. 60
|Fresh water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|400
|Dirty water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|200
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (Millimetre)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (Minute)
|Approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Battery running time (Minute)
|Approx. 20
|Battery charge time (Hour)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Cleaning station volume (Millilitre)
|200
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.37
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|320 x 270 x 1220
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 2 Unit
- Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 Millilitre
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
