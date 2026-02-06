FC 7 PREMIUM CORDLESS HARD FLOOR CLEANER
Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner suitable for all hard floor types, including tiles, timber, laminate and vinyl.
- Two-in-one! Sweep & Mop at the same time.
- Twin tank technology - always clean with fresh water.
- Clean right to the edge.
- Backward & forwards cleaning.
- Up to 50% time saving.
No more vacuuming before wiping! Thanks to the 4-roller technology with counter rotation, our FC 7 Premium Cordless floor cleaner quickly and effortlessly removes everyday wet and dry dirt from all hard floors – and with the switchable boost function, it can also be used for very stubborn dirt and right up to the edge. It can even pick up hair thanks to the hair filter. This results in time savings of up to 50%** compared to conventional cleaning methods and around 20% better cleaning results compared to a normal mop*. With a run time of 45 minutes, the powerful battery can clean up to 175 m² of resistant hard floors and crevices. In dark corners, nooks and crannies, the LEDs illuminate the area so well that no dirt is left behind. The water volume and rotational speed of the automatically wetted rollers can be adjusted to two cleaning levels to suit the floor type, and there is no need to drag buckets around thanks to the separate fresh and dirty water tanks.
Features and benefits
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Easy device cleaning
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 175
|Fresh water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|400
|Dirty water tank capacity (Millilitre)
|200
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (Millimetre)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (Minute)
|Approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|59
|Battery voltage (Volt)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ampere-hour)
|2.85
|Battery running time (Minute)
|Approx. 45
|Battery charge time (Hour)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Unit
- Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 Millilitre
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Self-cleaning mode
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.
