Floor detergent wood oiled/waxed RM535,, 500Millilitre
Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.501
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.813
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|65 x 655 x 210
Application areas
- Waxed wooden floors
- Wooden floors with an oil/wax finish