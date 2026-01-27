Floor detergent wood oiled/waxed RM535,, 500Millilitre

Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Millilitre) 500
Packaging unit (Unit) 8
Weight (Kilogram) 0.501
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.813
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 65 x 655 x 210
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with an oil/wax finish