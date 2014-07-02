Add on kits

Kärcher Crane lifting kit

Crane lifting kit

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Kärcher Wheel mounting kit

Wheel mounting kit

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Kärcher Flame monitoring attachment kit

Flame monitoring attachment kit

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Kärcher Remote control set

Remote control set

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Kärcher Cage frame attachment kit

Cage frame attachment kit

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Kärcher Retro-fit HD-Trailer

Retro-fit HD-Trailer

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