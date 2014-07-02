Filters

Kärcher Foam filter

Foam filter

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Kärcher Round filter

Round filter

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Kärcher Flat pleated filter

Flat pleated filter

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Kärcher Fluff filter

Fluff filter

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Kärcher pocket filter

pocket filter

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Kärcher Filter conversion kit

Filter conversion kit

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