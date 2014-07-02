Flat pleated filter, standard, BIA C or up to dust class M

Kärcher Flat pleated filter (paper)

Flat pleated filter (paper)

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Kärcher Flat pleated filter (PES)

Flat pleated filter (PES)

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Kärcher Flachfaltenfilter (PTFE)

Flachfaltenfilter (PTFE)

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