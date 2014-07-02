KÄRCHER power nozzle

Kärcher HP nozzle spray angle 0°

HP nozzle spray angle 0°

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Kärcher Power nozzle spray angle 15°

Power nozzle spray angle 15°

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Kärcher Power nozzle spray angle 25°

Power nozzle spray angle 25°

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Kärcher Power nozzle spray angle 40°

Power nozzle spray angle 40°

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