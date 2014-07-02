Mixers and injectors

Kärcher HP detergent injector

HP detergent injector

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Kärcher Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170

Machine-specific nozzle kit with order no. 3.637-170

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Kärcher Nozzle insert with order no. 3.637-001

Nozzle insert with order no. 3.637-001

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