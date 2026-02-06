Industrial vacuum IVR-L 200/24-2 Tc Dp
IVR-L 200/24-2 Tc Dp AC-powered liquid and swarf vacuum for vacuuming large quantities of oil and swarf. Maintenance-friendly, robust design.
A powerful two-turbine solution with a rated input power of 2.4 kW makes the IVR-L 200/24-2 Tc Dp AC-powered liquid and swarf vacuum perfect for vacuuming large quantities of oil, as well as cooling emulsions and swarf. The durable pocket filter used with welded seams is washable and keeps the mobile vacuum's suction power constantly high, while an optional strainer basket effectively separates liquid and solid suction media. The emptying system with a tilting chassis enables safe emptying by tilting using minimal force with a roll-off mechanism. It is also possible to use a forklift for emptying. Liquids are drained from the 200 l container by simply detaching the drain hose with a filling level indicator. The integrated, continuously adjustable barrel pump makes it possible to significantly speed up the liquid draining process up to a height difference of 6 metres. Low operating noise is guaranteed by a sound-damped drive unit and the effective exhaust silencer.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic tilting chassisSophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and convenient emptying of the large 200-litre containers by tilting.
Barrel pump functionAn autonomous barrel pump significantly increases the ability for vacuumed matter to be returned. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed.
High robustness, flexibility and modularityMachine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motors
- For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance.
- Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
- Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L
- Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|230 / 23
|Container capacity (Litre)
|200
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|2.4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 50 DN 40
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|0.45
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|131
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|131
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|131
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1485 x 760 x 1550
Equipment
- Barrel pump function
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of liquids, such as oils or coolant emulsions
- For large quantities of solids, such as metal shavings