T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA
Durable, sustainable and with high suction power: our T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ and impresses with its highly efficient HEPA 14 filter and numerous accessories.
The robust and tilt-proof T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, sustainability and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it meets the highest safety standards even in hygienically sensitive areas, and the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) guarantee excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), the vacuum cleaner is relatively quiet, so it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas. Resources are conserved thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content. The T 15/1 Bp Adv HEPA has a hopper volume of 15 litres, and is compact and manoeuvrable. It enables ergonomic transport close to the body and is equipped with a carrying handle with folding function. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can be stored directly on the vacuum cleaner for easy access. The scope of delivery includes many accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, HEPA 14 filter. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Extensive range of accessories
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
- The machine head offers storage space for the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (Litre)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|57
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|40
|Nominal power (Watt)
|500
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Unit)
|1
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (/Minute)
|eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (Ampere)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|7.2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|440 x 250 x 400
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 Millimetre, 1007 Millimetre
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Reversible floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- HEPA-filter Type: HEPA 14 Filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
Accessories
Find parts
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