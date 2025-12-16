PW Quick Connect kit for garden hose
PW Quick Connect Adapter for connecting garden hoses to all types of Kärcher pressure washers using quick coupling systems. Water can be regulated and stopped directly at the adapter.
With the PW Quick Connect Adapter Kit, garden hoses can be connected to all types of Kärcher pressure washers in next to no time using quick coupling systems. Water can be regulated and stopped directly at the adapter. The kit is also suitable for Kärcher petrol motor pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Quick-coupling system
- Faster connection of Kärcher pressure washers to garden hoses.
Regulates and stops water directly at the adaptor
- Comfortable device operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 36 x 85