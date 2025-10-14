Car shampoo 3-in-1 RM 610, 1l

Powerful car shampoo with unique 3-in-1 formula which offers exceptional cleaning performance thanks to the active dirt remover, as well as a quick-drying and ultra-shine formula. For outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. To gently clean all vehicle types.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Powerful and especially gentle multi-purpose cleaner
  • For cleaning sensitive points on vehicles or motorcycles
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
  • Quick-dry formula for streak-free drying without the need for manual polishing after cleaning
  • Ultra Gloss Formula for a brilliant shine of the whole vehicle
  • The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher pressure washer
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Vehicles
