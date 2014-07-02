Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me
Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 300 mm, ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h, 85°C. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|300
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.2