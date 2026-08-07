Window Vac Microfibre Cloth Two Pack (Indoor)
The microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastener fastening for optimal dirt removal with the spray bottle of the WV on all smooth surfaces.
Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiper can very easily be attached to the spray bottle and also replaced.
Features and benefits
Microfibre wiping cloth indoor
- For gleaming streak-free windows.
hook-and-loop fastener
- Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced.
Suitable for WV Spray Bottle Set Extra (2.633-129.0)
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Fiber composition textile
|80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 275 x 30
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Tiles
- Mirrors