Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l, 5l

Plastic cleaner for cleaning, care and protection of garden furniture, garden equipment, plastic window frames or other plastic surfaces. Particularly gentle cleaning action. (5 litre container).

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 260
Product
  • Powerful, intensive and gentle
  • Cleans, protects and maintains garden furniture, garden tools, plastic window frames and other plastic surfaces
  • For cleaning all sensitive plastic surfaces, can be used universally
  • Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
  • Can be used manually
  • Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
  • Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure washer
  • Made in Germany
Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l, 5l
Application areas
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Plastic
Accessories