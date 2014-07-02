Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 625, 5l, 5l
Plastic cleaner for cleaning, care and protection of garden furniture, garden equipment, plastic window frames or other plastic surfaces. Particularly gentle cleaning action. (5 litre container).
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 150 x 260
Product
- Powerful, intensive and gentle
- Cleans, protects and maintains garden furniture, garden tools, plastic window frames and other plastic surfaces
- For cleaning all sensitive plastic surfaces, can be used universally
- Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral stains
- Can be used manually
- Ready to use cleaning agent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure washer
- Made in Germany
Compatible machines
Application areas
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Plastic