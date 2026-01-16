Patio & Deck Cleaner Concentrate RM 564, 500ml, 500ml
Patio & deck cleaner concentrate for a material friendly cleaning of balcony and patio (wood/stone). Removes oil, grease, pollution and soot. Makes 5 l of diluted detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Balconies
- Stone floors
- Wooden floors
- Metal