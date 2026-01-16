Stone and Paving Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 623, 5l, 5l

Stone and Paving Cleaner in 5 litre containers. Removes oil, grease, soot, dust, algae and stains caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone terraces and other stone surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Application areas
  • Terrace
  • Aluminium façades
  • Stone surfaces
  • Garden walls and stone walls
