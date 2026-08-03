FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780, 10l
Polymer-based wipe care without layer build-up for maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring. Anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04.
FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is the ideal everyday cleaner after coating with our RM 784 Care Dispersion and RM 782 Protect Dispersion. The detergent and care agent based on water-soluble polymers does not form layers on surfaces, reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination and is also suitable for more delicate floor coverings such as elastomer (rubber) or PVC. It can also be used on dissipative ESD floors and, thanks to its anti-slip properties confirmed by experts in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04, is particularly suitable for cleaning in sports and multi-purpose halls. The low-foaming FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is designed for use with scrubber dryers as well as for classic manual cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic agent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|9
|Weight (kg)
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and elastic floors
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Particularly suitable for use in sports halls and multi-purpose halls
- Suitable for sports halls and multi-purpose halls, anti-slip in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04 (depending on the floor covering)
- Also suitable for cleaning all types of resilient floor coverings for the first time
- Contains care components (water-soluble polymers)
- Suitable for polishing
- Gentle on materials
- Low-foam formulation
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Solvent-free
- Ideal complement to RM 784 Care Dispersion and RM 782 Protect Dispersion
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor cleaning