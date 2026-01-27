Floor detergent wood sealed RM 534,500ml, 500Millilitre

For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With fresh lemon scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Millilitre) 500
Packaging unit (Unit) 8
Weight (Kilogram) 0.501
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.585
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Varnished parquet
  • Laminate floors
  • Cork floors