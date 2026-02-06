Confidently tackle dirt, oil, and grease with our powerful Snow Storm® Super Foam with active dirt dissolving technology. Clean all vehicles from on-road to off-road and even things that float. Bring back the WOW with our versatile mild pH formula designed to effectively clean and care for your vehicle. The high foam chemistry is designed to be used as both a pre-wash for heavy soling (to dissolve and remove dirt to help avoid the risk of swirl marks) or as a maintenance wash shampoo for regular vehicle cleaning. Always use this product as directed. The user must test in a small area before use if in doubt of suitability. For optimal performance use Snow Storm Super Foam® with a high pressure washer above 1750 PSI and a Snow Foam Cannon or equivalent.