High Pressure Washer - How to Guide
Follow this set up and pack down step by step guide to help you use your pressure washer!
Let's Get Started!
Are you ready to take your outdoor cleaning game to the next level? With KarcherPressure Washers, you can blast away dirt, grime, and stains like never before, leaving your outdoor surfaces looking like new. But before you can start cleaning, you need to know how to set up and operate your Karcher Pressure Washer. Don't worry, we've got you covered! In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps you need to follow to get your pressure washer up and running, so you can start cleaning with confidence. From connecting the hose to turning the pressure washer off, we'll cover everything you need to know to get the most out of your pressure washer. So let's get started!
Step 1
Connect the hose from the tap to the pressure washer and turn on the tap on full flow.
Step 2
Unroll the high-pressure hose on the pressure washer and garden hose, ensuring there are no twists or kinks.
Step 3
Squeeze the trigger to start the flow of water. Run water through the pressure washer until all the air-pockets have been cleared.
Step 4
Connect to power source, switch the power on and then turn the pressure washer on at the machine.
Step 5
Be aware K2 & K3 (Universal Air-Cooled motor machines) need to be rested after 30 minutes of pressure washing while K4, K5 & K7 (Induction Water-Cooled motor machines) can be used for an extended period.
Step 6
Once you’ve finished cleaning, turn off the pressure washer, turn off the power source, and turn off the tap.
Step 7
Squeeze the trigger to release the pressure in the pump, drain the hose, and disconnect the hose from the water supply.
Step 8
Store neatly to avoid kinking of the high-pressure hose.
Congratulations!
You've successfully completed all the steps to set up, operate, and store your Pressure Washer. With its advanced technology, innovative features, and range of accessories, Karcher Pressure Washers are the ultimate cleaning solution for all your outdoor needs. Whether you need to clean your car, your deck, or your patio, your pressure washer has everything you need to get the job done quickly and effectively. By following these steps, you can ensure that your pressure washer performs at its best every time, giving you the power to blast away dirt, grime, and stains like never before. So go ahead, take on those outdoor cleaning challenges with confidence, and enjoy the results of your sparkling clean surfaces!
This information is a guide only. To get the best cleaning results and longest life from your Kärcher pressure washer, always refer to the Instruction Manual before operation.