Ultra-powerful yet energy-efficient with rated input power of just 1,300 watts: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a 30-litre stainless steel container, an 8 m cable and a 2.2 m suction hose. The drain screw can be used to conveniently drain fluids that have been vacuumed up. Power tools such as saws or sanders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. The flat pleated filter can be removed by opening the filter box, without having to come into contact with any dirt. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently by pressing the filter cleaning button, thereby restoring full suction power. The blower function is particularly useful when cleaning delicate objects. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be connected directly to the suction hose, which is especially beneficial when vacuuming fine dust. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.