Filter T/ NT

Kärcher Flat pleated filter HEPA, dust class H

Flat pleated filter HEPA, dust class H

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Kärcher Flat pleated filter, standard, BIA C or up to dust class M

Flat pleated filter, standard, BIA C or up to dust class M

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Kärcher Coarse filter for wet pickup

Coarse filter for wet pickup

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Kärcher Main filter baskets

Main filter baskets

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Kärcher HEPA Filter

HEPA Filter

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Kärcher Special filter bags, wet filter bags

Special filter bags, wet filter bags

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Kärcher Cartridge filter, standard, BIA C or up to Dust class M

Cartridge filter, standard, BIA C or up to Dust class M

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Kärcher Plastic sacks for dust-free disposal

Plastic sacks for dust-free disposal

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Kärcher Safety filter sets / sacks

Safety filter sets / sacks

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Kärcher Membrane filter / fabric filter

Membrane filter / fabric filter

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Kärcher Fabric filter bag

Fabric filter bag

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Kärcher Exhaust air filter

Exhaust air filter

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