High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.

15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.517