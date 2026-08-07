Microfibre Cloth Set EasyFix (2PK)

The microfibre wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fastener fastening for optimal dirt removal with the spray bottle of the WV on all smooth surfaces.

Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiper can very easily be attached to the spray bottle and also replaced.

Features and benefits
Microfibre wiping cloth indoor
  • For gleaming streak-free windows.
hook-and-loop fastener
  • Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced.
Suitable for WV Spray Bottle Set Extra (2.633-129.0)
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 2
Fiber composition textile 80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.042
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.073
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 70 x 275 x 30
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Tiles
  • Mirrors