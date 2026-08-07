WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (280 mm)
For streak-free cleaning results: exchangeable squeegee blades (280 mm) for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs.
Simply change the squeegee blade (280 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs to restore the streak-free shine to all smooth surfaces – and without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
- The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
- The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|2
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.05
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.07
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|280 x 30 x 24
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants