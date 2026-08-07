WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (280 mm)

For streak-free cleaning results: exchangeable squeegee blades (280 mm) for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs.

Simply change the squeegee blade (280 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs to restore the streak-free shine to all smooth surfaces – and without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
  • The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
  • The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 2
Colour yellow
Weight (Kilogram) 0.05
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.07
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 280 x 30 x 24
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants