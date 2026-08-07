WV5 Charging station and replaceable battery
Set comprising charging station and exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 Window Vacs.
Kit consisting of a charging station and spare battery for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac. The spare battery and the complete battery powered Window Vac can both be charged and stored in the charging station.
Features and benefits
Replacement battery for endless cleaning
Convenient charger
Appropriate storage
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.275
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.365
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|200 x 132 x 50