Battery-powered vacuum cleaners

Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp

Robust, powerful and ergonomically designed: the T-Range with the battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp is sustainably manufactured from 45 per cent recycled material* and is comparable to mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners.



The hotel and catering industry as well as retailers and building service contractors benefit greatly from the outstanding suction power and low operating noise of just 57 dB(A) of our battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners. The vacuum cleaners are sustainably manufactured from 45 per cent recycled material* and impress with their excellent cleaning quality, robustness and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries, the dry vacuum cleaners achieve excellent cleaning results.



They are compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable with a capacity of 10 or 15 litres. The foldable carrying handle enables ergonomic transport close to the body. Thanks to the integrated accessory tray, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be kept within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option, depending on the variant purchased. When ordering, please note that the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately for this device version.

* All plastic parts, except accessories.