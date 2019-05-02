Blackwoods End of Financial Year Redemption Offer 2019 - Terms and Conditions

1. Information on how to enter forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Submitting a claim for this Promotion is deemed to be an acceptance of all these terms and conditions.

2. Promoter: J. Blackwood & Son Pty. Ltd, Level 4, 26 Talavera Road, Macquarie Park, NSW, Australia, 2113. Phone: 13 73 23. ABN: 43 000 010 300, on behalf of Kärcher Australia Pty Ltd, 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, VIC, Australia, 3149

Phone: 1800 675 714 ABN: 76 002 721 226

3. Qualification: To redeem your free accessory item you must purchase a brand new qualifying Kärcher machine from any participating Blackwoods Retailer/Store and claim online with a valid proof of purchase (see paragraph 4) during the promotional period referred to in paragraph 6.



By submitting a claim, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions. Please see www.kaercher.com/au/blackwoods-redemption.html/terms-and-conditions.html for a copy of these terms and conditions.

The Karcher machine purchase (including part numbers) and corresponding Karcher free accessory item via redemption (including part numbers) applicable to this promotion are outlined below:

1.148-246.0 NT 30/1 Tact Te M Class Met & Dry Industrial Vac

- Free Filter via Redemption: 6.904-242.0 FILTER HEPA FOR DUST CLASS H

1.148-446.0 NT 50/1 Tact Te M Class Met & Dry Industrial Vac

- Free Filter via Redemption: 6.904-242.0 FILTER HEPA FOR DUST CLASS H

4. Validation: You must complete all of the required fields to validate your claim, and all claims must be made online (www.kaercher.com/au/blackwoods-redemption.html). Responsibility will not be accepted by Kärcher Australia or Blackwoods for claims lost, damaged or delayed. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. Claims will become the property of Kärcher Australia. Kärcher Australia reserves the right to verify the validity of all entries and to disqualify any entrant who interferes with or fails to comply with the correct claim process, or who submits a claim which is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.

5. Eligibility: This promotion is open to residents of Australia only. Kärcher employees and dealer partners and their respective immediate family members are not eligible to participate in the promotion. Incomplete or illegible claims will not be accepted. This may include proof of purchase which fails to include all of the following; date and time of purchase, place of purchase, purchase price and model of product. Kärcher Australia may reject such claims that fail to meet these criteria. Furthermore, if there is any reason to believe that a claimant has breached these terms and conditions or incorrect, illegible, fraudulent or other invalid or improper information has been provided, Kärcher Australia may, in its sole discretion, immediately reject such claim(s).

6. Promotion Period: Purchases must be made between 13.05.2019 and 30.06.2019 and claims submitted on or before 01.07.2019. Any claims submitted after 23.59 AEST on 01.07.2019 will not be accepted.

7. Eligible Products: This promotion only applies to purchases in Australia from Australian authorised Kärcher dealers and resellers.

8. Warranty: The standard manufacturer’s warranty remains unchanged.

9. Special Offer Redemption:

a. The free accessory item will be sent directly to the address given by you in the claim form. You are responsible for ensuring that you enter the correct address and Kärcher Australia cannot be held responsible for, and have no liability to reissue, any accessories which are delivered to an incorrect address, other than by our own error. Kärcher Australia cannot deliver to PO Boxes. Participants must provide a valid street address for delivery of the free accessory item.

b. Please allow up to 36 days from submission of the completed claim form for the free accessory to reach your address. Claims will only be considered completed once a copy of a valid receipt has been received, the claim verified by Kärcher Australia and the free accessory item applicable dispatched.

c. The free accessory item(s) are non-transferrable, non-negotiable, non-exchangeable and non-refundable, except that any faulty machines or accessories are subject to the statutory rights under the Australian Consumer Law. Please keep the confirmation email from Kärcher Australia as a proof of submission.

10. Existing Offers: NOT to be used in conjunction with any other offer from Kärcher Australia or with other contract pricing agreements.

11. Right to withdraw: Kärcher Australia reserves the right to alter, cancel or withdraw this promotion at any time without prior notice.

12. Liability: Kärcher Australia shall not be liable for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) or consequential damage of any nature in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise caused by the acceptance of the terms and conditions or in connection with any of this promotion.

13. Data Protection & Privacy: Promotion participants consent to their name and image being used in Kärcher Australia’s marketing materials. Kärcher Australia may collect personal information about entrants to enable entrants to participate in the Promotion. If personal information is not provided, the entrant may not be able to participate in this Promotion. By entering this Promotion, entrants agree that: (1) Kärcher Australia may disclose personal information to its related bodies corporate, contractors and agents for the purpose of assisting in the conduct of this Promotion; and (2) Kärcher Australia and its related bodies corporate may retain and use personal information for future marketing purposes in relation to its products, services and offers, including sending SMS messages and emails. Kärcher Australia will use personal data in accordance in Kärcher’s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.kaercher.com/au/inside-kaercher/legal/privacy-policy.html

14. Kärcher Australia’s decision in relation to any aspect of the Promotion is final and binding on every person who enters and no correspondence will be entered into.

15. If for any reason this Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of Kärcher Australia, which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness or integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, Kärcher Australia reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, cancel, terminate or modify or recommence the Promotion, subject to the approval of any relevant regulatory authority.

16. If contacting Kärcher Australia, please email promotions@karcher.com.au and ensure you have the serial number of the machine, the receipt/proof of purchase available and the confirmation email from Kärcher Australia that was received as a proof of submission.

17. These terms and conditions shall be governed by Australian law and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Australia.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about the redemption process, please contact us via email.

sales@au.karcher.com