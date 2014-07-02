Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C
Fast, efficient deep carpet cleaning in a single pass. Economical on areas between 200 and 800 m².
The BRC 30/15 C offers simple, efficient deep cleaning of carpets in a single pass. The machine is designed to be exceptionally easy to use. It provides superb deep cleaning results. Using the spray-extraction method with a rotating brush and high suction power. The BRC 30/15 C deep cleans in a single pass and helps carpets to dry out very quickly.
Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning performance
- Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
- Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
- Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions
- Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
- Easy storage.
- Easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (deep cleaning / "iCapsol" interim cleaning) (Square metres per hour)
|150
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|46
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|300 / 30
|Spray pressure deep cleaning (Bar)
|3.5
|Spray rate deep cleaning (Litres per minute)
|1
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|315
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|15 / 17
|Turbine power rating (Watt)
|1130
|Brush motor power rating (Watt)
|76
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|36
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|35.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|920 x 360 x 750
Scope of supply
- Number of rollers: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Working direction: Backwards