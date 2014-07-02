Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C

Fast, efficient deep carpet cleaning in a single pass. Economical on areas between 200 and 800 m².

The BRC 30/15 C offers simple, efficient deep cleaning of carpets in a single pass. The machine is designed to be exceptionally easy to use. It provides superb deep cleaning results. Using the spray-extraction method with a rotating brush and high suction power. The BRC 30/15 C deep cleans in a single pass and helps carpets to dry out very quickly.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning performance
  • Roller brush assists deep cleaning action.
  • Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance.
  • Revives pile giving carpets a fresh new look.
Compact dimensions
  • Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m².
  • Easy storage.
  • Easy to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance (deep cleaning / "iCapsol" interim cleaning) (Square metres per hour) 150
Air flow (Litres per second) 46
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 300 / 30
Spray pressure deep cleaning (Bar) 3.5
Spray rate deep cleaning (Litres per minute) 1
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 315
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 15 / 17
Turbine power rating (Watt) 1130
Brush motor power rating (Watt) 76
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 36
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 920 x 360 x 750

Scope of supply

  • Number of rollers: 1 Unit

Equipment

  • Working direction: Backwards
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents