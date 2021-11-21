HDS 6/12 C Setup Guide & Important Information

Please do all of the following to complete your HDS 6/12 C handover training:

  • Read through all contents on the page.
  • Watch the training video in it's entirety.

Step 1 

Ensure the two supplied QR code stickers are attached to the front of the machine. 

Scan the 'installation & operator handover' QR code (as below) or use this link: kaercher.com/au/hds6-12chandover.html 

             

QR Code Sticker

Step 2  

Download and read the quickstart guide below:

Step 3 - Watch training video

 

Please watch full training video prior to using the machine.

You can also quickly find and rewatch specific sections of the video using the links below. 

Further Information

Water hardness testing & machine protector setting - see below photos for how to locate the RM dial

RM dial locator
RM dial locator
RM dial locator

Recap on water sample:

o   Thoroughly wash & rinse container

o   Run tap for 30-60 seconds

o   Fill container & seal

o   Provide sample to Sydney Tools Handover Team

o   Water testing strips (0.016-689.0) to be provided by Kärcher sales team to stores

 

Kärcher Machine Protector part numbers as below:

Sydney Tools Part #'s:

RM110 1L - W189815

RM Protector

*Warning - failure to complete this correctly may void warranty – Refer warranty conditions here: https://www.kaercher.com/au/warranty/commercial-warranty-terms.html

 

Below you can see a blocked heating coil vs. a heating coil that has been using the correct Machine Protector dosage:

Coil