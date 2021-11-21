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The customer acknowledges that the following has been provided upon delivery:

* Instruction manual required

* Maintenance booklet required

The operator has been shown and understands key points about the machine:

* Proper use of the machine required

* The machine can operate at temperatures from 30 degrees to 155 degrees which can be a safety hazard required

* Instructions on maintenance and care including shut down (discharge hose and run cold water through machine) required

* The machine is recommended to have machine protector RM 110 or RM 111 required

* This machine requires a 15 AMP Power Point to operate required

* National Warranty conditions and service agent search required

* Minimum feed in hose length is 10 meters and ½ inch diameter required

* The following tools will be required to set up: T15 & T30 socket or T15 & T30 Torx star Allen key, small to medium flat blade screw driver to open the lid of the machine and a micro/precision flat blade screw driver to adjust the RM machine protector setting required

Now please fill out customer info

First name * : required

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Last name * : required

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Email * : Please enter your email address.

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Which Sydney Tools store did you purchase the machine from? * : required

Sydney Tools invoice number * : required

Full name of store person completing training * : required