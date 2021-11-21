Please complete the handover checklist and below form with your customer.
Instruction manual
Maintenance booklet
Proper use of the machine
The machine can operate at temperatures from 30 degrees to 155 degrees which can be a safety hazard
Instructions on maintenance and care including shut down (discharge hose and run cold water through machine)
The machine is recommended to have machine protector RM 110 or RM 111
This machine requires a 15 AMP Power Point to operate
National Warranty conditions and service agent search
Minimum feed in hose length is 10 meters and ½ inch diameter
The following tools will be required to set up:
T15 & T30 socket or T15 & T30 Torx star Allen key, small to medium flat blade screw driver to open the lid of the machine and a micro/precision flat blade screw driver to adjust the RM machine protector setting
Contact
CONTACT US
Tel. 1800 675 714
E-Mail: customercare.au@karcher.com