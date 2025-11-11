Autonomous Cleaning Solutions for Transport & Logistics: Healthcare Logistics' Success Story

Delivering medicines, vaccines, and medical devices demands more than basic cleaning; it requires a trusted partner for hygiene, automated compliance, and seamless logistics operations.

Healthcare Logistics New Zealand chose Kärcher's autonomous cleaning solutions, featuring the KIRA B 50 robotic floor scrubber, to achieve superior warehouse automation, enhance logistics efficiency, and implement smart cleaning solutions for critical compliance requirements.

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    Smarter Cleaning. Zero Effort. Total Compliance.

    Meet KIRA B 50: Precision Cleaning. Down to the Last Aisle.

    In the world of medical logistics, clients and regulators demand best-practice standards. That’s why Healthcare Logistics turned to Kärcher’s KIRA B 50 fully autonomous robotic scrubber-dryer.

    Challenge
    Healthcare Logistics required a smarter floor cleaning solution to streamline operations and support its smart warehousing and automation strategy.

    Solution
    The KIRA B 50 runs autonomously, boosting cleaning frequency by 150% to maintain a consistently clean and compliant environment, without disrupting operations.

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    Not all cleaning robots are engineered equally. Bill Watson, National Supply Manager, and his Australian counterpart evaluated various cleaning robots. The Kärcher KIRA B 50 was selected for its truly autonomous system. Unlike machines built as scrubbers with automation added on, the KIRA B 50 is designed from the ground up as a fully integrated robotic cleaning system. Kärcher engineers every component, ensuring seamless hardware and software integration. The German engineering delivers reliable, consistent performance.

    Roboter als Teammitglied

    For EBOS-owned Healthcare Logistics, integrating the KIRA B 50 is a strategic step to embed automation into core logistics.

    Charles Chute, National Operations Manager, identifies the KIRA B 50 as a catalyst for broader automation within their facility, enhancing future operations. This autonomous floor scrubber enables their team to focus on high-value tasks like picking and packing while gaining hands-on experience with automation technology.

    Every weekday, the KIRA B 50 autonomously launches, cleans within the 13,000 sqm warehouse, and returns to its dock. It then self-drains, rinses, refills, and recharges. Its 360-degree sensors and remote monitoring ensure seamless and safe operation with minimal human intervention.

    Kerngeschäft und feiner Staub

    For Healthcare Logistics, compliance is critical. As a partner to medical and pharmaceutical leaders, they must adhere to stringent standards enforced by government regulator Medsafe, and specific conditions for wholesaling prescription medicines and controlled drugs. Audits are frequent, with cleanliness under scrutiny.

    The KIRA B 50 provides automated compliance reporting. Each cleaning session is logged, with map-based reports and digital audit trails accessible via a secure portal. This provides precise data on cleaning times and areas cleaned, ensuring transparency and accountability beyond manual logs.

    Wenn Robotik sich rechnet

    Robotic floor scrubbers like the KIRA B 50 free staff for other essential and high-value work, offering operational flexibility. Cleaning can be scheduled as needed, including 24/7 operation. The KIRA B 50 also enhances safety standards at Healthcare Logistics by autonomously operating in areas previously restricted due to material handling equipment, mitigating potential hazards.

    KIRA B 50 überzeugt auch Skeptiker

    Advanced automation can be integrated without prohibitive costs. Kärcher offers flexible leasing options for robotic cleaning without significant upfront investment. Healthcare Logistics opted for an operating lease, benefiting from fixed monthly payments that include scheduled maintenance. This predictable cost model enables businesses to scale their operations confidently.

    Neuer Look und noch mehr KIRA
    Charles Chute Healthcare Logistic
    „It's important for healthcare logistics to select the right partner that shares the same approach to automation and high-quality service.“
    Charles Chute, National Operations Manager

     

    The project at a glance

    With strict protocols and audits, Healthcare Logistics needed an automated floor cleaning solution to ensure compliance, seamless operations, and the confidence of 24/7 support from a trusted partner.

    Download Competence Brochure

    Challenge

    • Maintain stringent cleanliness and compliance in a large, high-traffic warehouse
    • Reduce manual cleaning to free up staff
    • Increase cleaning frequency, without adding labour costs or disrupting workflows
    • Introduce automation as part of a smart warehousing strategy

    Solution

    • The KIRA B 50 increases cleaning frequency without impacting workflows
    • Audit-ready logs eliminate manual record-keeping
    • Seamless warehouse integration with a robot that selflaunches and optimises cleaning
    • Predictable operating costs
    Piktogramm Uhr

    360 min Saved per Week

    Time reallocated to higher-value tasks

    Piktogramm Mitarbeiter

    150% Boost in Cleaning Efficiency.

    KIRA B 50 autonomously cleans daily (Mon-Fri).

    Piktogramm Werkzeug

    Zero Unscheduled Downtime.

    Reliable, automated cleaning keeps the facility running smoothly.

    Piktogramm Zahnräder

    100% Digital Compliance Reporting.

    Automated logs replace manual record-keeping, improving audit readiness

    KIRA B 50 scrubber dryer robot

    Revolutionise Your Cleaning with Autonomous Technology
     

    Meet the Kärcher KIRA B 50, a sophisticated and practical cleaning robot designed to seamlessly integrate with and enhance your existing cleaning crew. This autonomous floor scrubber drier intelligently and effortlessly takes on the task of cleaning medium to large floor areas, consistently delivering perfect results. By handling routine floor maintenance, the KIRA B 50 frees your staff to focus on more complex and challenging cleaning tasks, maximizing overall team efficiency.

    Precision Cleaning. Down to the Last Aisle.

    • Medium to large areas with hard or resilient floor coverings
    • Area performance: up to 2,300 square metres per hour
    • Docking station available as an option for fully autonomous operation
    • Can be used where space is limited as well as in open spaces
    • Suitable for use in public spaces
    • Ideal in retail, healthcare settings and public facilities
    • Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning

    Learn More About the KIRA B 50

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