Autonomous Cleaning Solutions for Transport & Logistics: Healthcare Logistics' Success Story
Delivering medicines, vaccines, and medical devices demands more than basic cleaning; it requires a trusted partner for hygiene, automated compliance, and seamless logistics operations.
Healthcare Logistics New Zealand chose Kärcher's autonomous cleaning solutions, featuring the KIRA B 50 robotic floor scrubber, to achieve superior warehouse automation, enhance logistics efficiency, and implement smart cleaning solutions for critical compliance requirements.
Smarter Cleaning. Zero Effort. Total Compliance.
Meet KIRA B 50: Precision Cleaning. Down to the Last Aisle.
In the world of medical logistics, clients and regulators demand best-practice standards. That’s why Healthcare Logistics turned to Kärcher’s KIRA B 50 fully autonomous robotic scrubber-dryer.
Challenge
Healthcare Logistics required a smarter floor cleaning solution to streamline operations and support its smart warehousing and automation strategy.
Solution
The KIRA B 50 runs autonomously, boosting cleaning frequency by 150% to maintain a consistently clean and compliant environment, without disrupting operations.
The project at a glance
With strict protocols and audits, Healthcare Logistics needed an automated floor cleaning solution to ensure compliance, seamless operations, and the confidence of 24/7 support from a trusted partner.Download Competence Brochure
Challenge
- Maintain stringent cleanliness and compliance in a large, high-traffic warehouse
- Reduce manual cleaning to free up staff
- Increase cleaning frequency, without adding labour costs or disrupting workflows
- Introduce automation as part of a smart warehousing strategy
Solution
- The KIRA B 50 increases cleaning frequency without impacting workflows
- Audit-ready logs eliminate manual record-keeping
- Seamless warehouse integration with a robot that selflaunches and optimises cleaning
- Predictable operating costs
360 min Saved per Week
Time reallocated to higher-value tasks
150% Boost in Cleaning Efficiency.
KIRA B 50 autonomously cleans daily (Mon-Fri).
Zero Unscheduled Downtime.
Reliable, automated cleaning keeps the facility running smoothly.
100% Digital Compliance Reporting.
Automated logs replace manual record-keeping, improving audit readiness