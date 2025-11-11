Autonomous Cleaning Solutions for Transport & Logistics: Healthcare Logistics' Success Story

Delivering medicines, vaccines, and medical devices demands more than basic cleaning; it requires a trusted partner for hygiene, automated compliance, and seamless logistics operations.

Healthcare Logistics New Zealand chose Kärcher's autonomous cleaning solutions, featuring the KIRA B 50 robotic floor scrubber, to achieve superior warehouse automation, enhance logistics efficiency, and implement smart cleaning solutions for critical compliance requirements.