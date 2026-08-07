Pressure washer HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
This high-pressure cleaner is a robust, compact machine. It has a simple design and includes a brass cylinder head, a rotary nozzle and a hose reel.
The HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition is a robust and compact high-pressure cleaner with an 840-millimetre-long stainless steel lance. It enables easy, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. The machine is equipped with a brass cylinder head and a high-quality steel mesh hose, which ensure low wear and tear and high robustness. The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. Other practical benefits include the hose reel for easy hose storage and the integrated Home Base for nozzle storage. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed with the help of the rotary nozzle. Compared to conventional screw caps, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are quick and easy to use, while maintaining stability and durability.
Features and benefits
Anniversary Editioneco!Booster for gentle and fast cleaning Cup foam lance for effortlessly applying detergent Robust stainless steel lance
High-quality accessoriesProfessional rotary nozzle. Robust rubber hose with steel mesh reinforcement. Professional high-pressure gun with stainless steel valve.
Numerous storage optionsHolder for nozzle storage. Manual hose reel. Integrated cable hooks.
EASY!Lock quick-release thread
- Short set-up times (assembly and disassembly).
- Quick accessory replacement.
- Intuitive operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|230
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|500
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar)
|110
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|160
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|2.2
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Nozzle size
|034
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|21
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|26.764
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|334 x 366 x 954
Scope of supply
- Spray lance: 600 Millimetre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- For vehicle cleaning
- For cleaning machines and tools (on the construction site)
- For cleaning yards and gardens (walls, paths, pavilions)
- For spontaneous cleaning of small areas
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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