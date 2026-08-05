Pressure washer HD 10/19-4 St H
Easy-to-operate, stationary high-pressure cleaner with a high flow volume of 1,000 l/h. Robust and high-quality equipment – ideal for agriculture or the food industry.
This stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner impresses with its hassle-free operation, flow volume of 1,000 l/h, pressure of 190 bar; and an inlet temperature of up to 85 °C. The pump is protected by a large water filter. Not only the installation, but also the operation and maintenance are simple and user-friendly. The electronic monitoring and error indicator guarantee a high level of operational safety. Thanks to the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor, the machine has a long service life, while the crankshaft pump with high-quality brass cylinder head and the stainless steel frame and housing make the machine hard-wearing. The high-pressure cleaner has a water storage tank with dry running protection and limescale protection, the empty level of the limescale protection is displayed. Detergent can also be drawn in and dosed via a valve, and an empty indicator is also provided here. Supplied without accessories, these can be selected at any point of use: pressure gauge, time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and various remote controls.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentStorage tank with valve, limescale protection and dry-running protection. Very robust stainless steel frame and cover. Ready for connection of remote controls.
Durable and sturdyVery robust stainless steel frame and cover. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Electronic monitoring for greater operating safetySwitch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error. Automatic switch-off in case of undervoltage or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
Easy to use
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
- LEDs indicate important operating states
Comprehensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
- Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator
- The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
- Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
- Detergent dosing unit on the suction side.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
- Designed for daily use.
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
- The use of hot water significantly increases the cleaning efficiency.
Large integrated water filter
- Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
- Easy to reach, easy to clean.
- Protects all high-pressure components.
Easy installation and maintenance
- All components are quickly and easily accessible for servicing.
- Time- and cost-saving installation on site.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- As soon as the gun is activated, the pump starts conveying water. This enables easy work at all take-off points.
- Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|500 - 1000
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|50 - 190 / 5 - 19
|Max. pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|250 / 25
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|85
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|7
|Fuse protection (Ampere)
|16
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|1
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|89
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|98.768
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|800 x 605 x 600
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Frame and cover: Stainless steel
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Pressure pump
- Scale inhibitor
- Dry-running protection
- Large fine mesh water filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Prepared for remote operation
- RM1 dosage
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Air-cooled motor
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Ideal for applications in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- Agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.
- Industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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