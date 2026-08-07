Stationary high pressure unit HDC 20/16 H *AU
The HDC Classic is an industrial stationary high-pressure cleaner for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Up to three operators can work simultaneously at different applications (points of use) using the device and the available water volume of 2000 l/h. The required working pressure is adjustable; devices can be selected for a maximum 80 bar or a maximum 160 bar. The HDC Classic is supplied with storage tank and float valve, dry-running protection, water temperature monitoring in the inlet, leak detection, motor protection circuit breaker and winding protection for the motor of the high-pressure pump, operating hours meter and error message display as standard. The inlet temperature is 60 °C. As an option, an advance pressure pump can be installed for a maximum inlet temperature of 85 °C. Fields of application include industry, agriculture and public services. Frames and casings in stainless steel and powder-coated steel are available as an option. The industrial crankshaft pump, the brass pump head and the 4-pole low-speed electric motor (1450 rpm) are extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty applications.
Features and benefits
Durable and sturdy
- Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
- Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
- 4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor.
High machine safety
- Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection.
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
- With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motor and water.
- Leakage protection and soft start.
- Automatic shutdown if the minimum quantity is not reached during the water removal.
Individually configurable device
- Frame and/or casing in stainless steel are available as an option.
Highly flexible
- Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure
- Frame and casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard).
- 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) upon request.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
- Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements.
- Can be used by two persons at the same time.
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- As soon as the gun is activated, the pump starts conveying water. This enables easy work at all take-off points.
- For rapid cleaning at different locations.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
Robust design for harsh working conditions
- Designed for daily use.
- Can be used under tough working conditions.
- Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
- Agriculture
- Stable cleaning
- Ideal for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sector, as well as in industry
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Public Services
- For container/deposit cleaning in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries