The B 40 C Bp battery powered walk-behind scrubber drier can be optionally equipped with roller brush head with parallel roller brushes and sweeping function or with disc brush head. It is is ideal for easy, safe and convenient handling, also without traction drive. The new KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. There are four different squeegees and three different battery versions to choose from. This scrubber drier can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Auto Fill-in" for simple filling of the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for simplified rinsing out of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e. g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad driver plates/roller pad shaft and pads make this scrubber drier ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.