Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill

B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for floor cleaning with robust aluminium components, 80 Ah Li-Ion battery, dosing system, tank cleaning, D 60 disc brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.

The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 60 disc brush head with integrated sweeping function reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability in narrow areas. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill: Extremely compact machine
Extremely compact machine
Good overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill: Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
Expanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill: Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
Robust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
  • Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
  • Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
D 60 double-disc brush head
  • Large and effective working width.
  • Improved productivity and faster cleaning.
Eco!Flow system
  • Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
  • Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
  • Exact cleaning agent dosing.
  • Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
  • Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
  • Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
  • No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
  • Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
  • Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 600
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 50 / 50
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) Maximum 3600
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 2160
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour) 25.6 / 90
Battery runtime (Hour) Maximum 2.5
Battery charging time (Hour) Approx. 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz) 50 - 60
Driving speed (Kilometres per hour) Maximum 6
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 150
Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre) 25 / 25
aisle turning width (Millimetre) 1400
Water consumption (Litres per minute) Maximum 2.6
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 65
Permissible total weight (Kilogram) 241
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 167
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1280 x 636 x 1082

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Unit
  • Battery
  • Charger
  • Curved squeegee
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
  • dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system

Equipment

  • DOSE
  • Traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Tank rinsing system
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • operation using app
  • Auto-Fill
  • small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
  • Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
  • For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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