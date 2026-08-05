Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for floor cleaning with aluminium components, 80 Ah Li-Ion battery, dosing system, tank cleaning, R 55 brush head and auto-fill/auto-rinse function.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head with integrated sweeping functions reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability even in particularly narrow areas. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machineGood overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone appExpanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminiumRobust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
R 55 double-roller brush head
- High contact pressure and brush speed.
- Excellent cleaning results, including for deep cleaning tasks and on structured floors.
- Integrated pre-sweeping function.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|550
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 3300
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|1980
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour)
|25.6 / 90
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 2
|Battery charging time (Hour)
|Approx. 7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 6
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|965
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre)
|15.5 / 63
|aisle turning width (Millimetre)
|1400
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 2.6
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|235
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|162
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1284 x 663 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Unit
- Battery
- Charger
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Fact
- DOSE
- Pre-sweeping attachment
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto-Fill
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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