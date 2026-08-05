Scrubber drier B 50W Bp Pack
B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer for wet floor cleaning. With aluminium squeegee, 80 Ah Li-Ion battery, quick-charge function, dosing system, and R 55 brush head.
The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head with integrated sweeping functions reliably ensures optimum cleaning results and clean floors. The 80 Ah lithium-ion battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap with a built-in stop function. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from your smartphone thank to the "Machine connect" app.
Features and benefits
50 A quick charger for lithium-ion batteries
- Fully charged in just two hours.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
- Expanded range of functions and information.
- Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
- Robust and hard-wearing components.
- Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
R 55 double-roller brush head
- High contact pressure and brush speed.
- Excellent cleaning results, including for deep cleaning tasks and on structured floors.
- Integrated pre-sweeping function.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|550
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 3300
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|1980
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour)
|25.6 / 90
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 2
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 6
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|965
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre)
|15.5 / 63
|aisle turning width (Millimetre)
|1400
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 2.6
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|235
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|163.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1284 x 663 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Unit
- Battery
- Battery and charger included
- Quick charger
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Fact
- DOSE
- Pre-sweeping attachment
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- operation using app
- Auto-Fill
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.