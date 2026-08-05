Equipped with high-quality components such as a dual-disk brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the aluminium squeegee, our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack push scrubber dryer delivers impressively good results. A 75-litre tank and integrated, maintenance-free 105 Ah Gel battery ensure very long run times. The compact design allows for optimum manoeuvrability of the versatile machine, while the robust design ensures it can be used even for tough cleaning jobs. It is very simple to use and maintain, making the machine extremely user-friendly.