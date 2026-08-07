Scrubber drier BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition
The BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition in black. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 litres.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the BR 40/10 C Anniversary Edition in black is a flexible option for use in diverse applications. It scrubs and vacuums quietly in either direction. It has a collapsible push handle and removable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools. Two orange-coloured dual-trim brushes are also included in the scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition.
Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
- Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
- Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
Low ground clearance
- Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
- The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
- For very low objects, the tank can also be removed.
Ease of servicing
- Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips.
- Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary.
- All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
- For more user convenience.
- With integrated control of water flow and brush.
- Perfect for carrying and storing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|400
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|400
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|10 / 10
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|400
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|300
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|1100
|Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre/Kilogram)
|100 - 200 / 20 - 30
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|1
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|Maximum 75
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Rated input power (Watt)
|2300
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|35.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|520 x 470 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Unit
- Roller brush high/low: 2 Unit
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation
- Variable contact pressure
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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