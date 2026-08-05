Scrubber drier BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
BR 75/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer with 75 litre tanks and double-roller brush head. Very easy to use and suitable for many different applications.
Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: our battery-powered BR 75/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user-friendly and delivers an excellent cleaning performance in many different areas of use. Among other things, this is thanks to high-quality components, such as its double-roller brush head and durable aluminium squeegee. The robust machine, which is also extremely compact despite having large 75 litre tanks, is highly manoeuvrable and ideal for long cleaning applications.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kilograms as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|750
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 3750
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|2250
|Battery type
|Maintenance-free
|Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour)
|24 / 170
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 5
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre)
|40.5 / 145
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 2.75
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65 - 65
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 2050
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1520 x 810 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Unit
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Well suited for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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