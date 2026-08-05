Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C

Thanks to the high rotational speed of 400 rpm, our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with quick and thorough work results for cleaning and polishing.

Perfect for quick and thorough cleaning and polishing of hard and elastic floor coverings: Our comfortable and powerful single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C impresses with a high rotational speed of 400 rpm with low operating noise at the same time. Furthermore, the high-speed machine can also be used for applying care agents to wooden floors. In order to prevent potential dust dispersion when working, an easy-to-install suction unit including ring is available as optional equipment. The pad holder is included in the scope of delivery as standard.

Features and benefits
Fast, high-speed single-disc machine with 400 rpm
  • Very quiet operation with high area coverage.
  • For excellent polishing results.
Additional socket
  • For suction unit attachment to reduce dust development.
  • No additional cord is required, which means more efficient cleaning.
Large wheels
  • Easy to transport, even over longer distances.
  • Can easily be carried over stairs.
  • Can also be transported in the parking position.
Whisper quiet
  • Can also be used in noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hotel, hospital or office).
Very low deck
  • Reaches under furniture and radiators.
Extensive range of accessories
  • Accessories tailored to the application case, e.g. brushes in different hardness degrees, pad drive boards, different pads, suction unit, etc.
  • Systematic cleaning: Ideal accessories for every application
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 400
Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre) 22
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 55
Voltage (Volt) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 33.16
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 620 x 430 x 1230

Scope of supply

  • Driver plate

Equipment

  • Tank, optional: 12 Litre
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for cleaning and polishing hard and elastic floor coverings
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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