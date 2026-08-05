With a working width of 43 centimetres and a large range of applications, our new orbital single-disc machine BDS 43 / Orbital C Spray is designed for the area of building cleaning.The machine combines orbital and rotary motions into a constant vibration, thus increasing the cleaning efficiency to a maximum.In addition, the machine is equipped with spray nozzles especially for carpet cleaning, which distribute the required amount of cleaning solution on large areas and apart from excellent cleaning results also make possible short drying times.Associated effected of orbital movement: The robust machine is very smooth and sturdy, which guarantees a high level of user-friendliness and fatigue-free work - whether it is during scrubbing, decoating, polishing or crystallisation.