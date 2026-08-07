Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Classic D75 Pack (245 Ah) *AU
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection from incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum adaptation to individual cleaning tasks without overexerting the operator.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large colour display
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|750
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|110 / 110
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 4500
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|3150
|Battery (Volt)
|24
|Driving speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 6
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|Maximum 10
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre)
|75 / 40
|aisle turning width (Centimetre)
|175
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|59
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Unit
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses