Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Classic D75 Pack (245 Ah) *AU

Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
  • Greater protection from incorrect operation.
  • Lower service costs.
  • Optimum adaptation to individual cleaning tasks without overexerting the operator.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
  • Reduced power consumption.
  • 40% longer run time per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large colour display
  • No separate battery charger necessary.
  • Convenient and easy handling.
  • Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
  • Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
  • Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Brush motor
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 750
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 950
Fresh/dirty water tank ( ) 110 / 110
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) Maximum 4500
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 3150
Battery (Volt) 24
Driving speed (Kilometres per hour) Maximum 6
Climbing capacity (Percent) Maximum 10
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 180
Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre) 75 / 40
aisle turning width (Centimetre) 175
Water consumption (Litres per minute) Maximum 5
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 59

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Unit
  • Curved squeegee
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Classic D75 Pack (245 Ah) *AU
Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Classic D75 Pack (245 Ah) *AU
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Cleaning agents