Scrubber drier B 150 R Bc +D90
B 150 R + D90: perfect for medium-sized surfaces of 3000 to 6000 m². The compact, battery powered ride-on scrubber drier has 2 disc brushes (90 cm working width) & 150 l tanks.
The compact and highly manoeuvrable B 150 R + D90 battery powered ride-on scrubber drier copes impressively with even awkward interiors. The machine has two disc brushes (working width 90 cm) and can be fitted with an on-board charger (optional). The colour-coding of the control elements and the EASY Operation switch ensure convenient operation. All settings are adjusted on the large colour display. To protect against erroneous operation, access rights can be granted via the KIK system. The eco!efficiency mode saves water and energy, and reduces the noise level. The optional tank rinsing system ensures hygienic and easy cleaning of the dirty water tank, and the optional auto-fill function saves time when filling the fresh water tank. (This is a configuration example. Different configurations are available.)
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Brush head with disc system
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different hardnesses: soft, medium, and hard
- Disc models, especially for smooth floors.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection from incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum adaptation to individual cleaning tasks without overexerting the operator.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thus ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels etc.).
Large colour display
- Logically structured display of the current program.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Auto-Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect the fresh water hose and the filling process stops automatically when the tank is full.
Four batteries to choose from
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/180 Ah, maintenance-free with 36 V/240 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/240 Ah.
Tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Built-in charger
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes ( )
|900
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|5400
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|3800
|Battery (Volt)
|36
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|10
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre)
|89
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 7
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|61
|Rated input power (Watt)
|up to 2400
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|957
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Unit
- Built-in charger
- Curved squeegee
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Shopping centres/DIY stores
- Multi-storey car parks
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.