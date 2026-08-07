Scrubber drier B 200 R Bc+D110+DOSE+Rinse+Beacon
With two 200-litre tanks and a 110 cm wide disc brush head, our B 200 R Bc ride-on scrubber drier produces impressive cleaning results across large areas.
Extremely well-equipped, powerful cleaning capabilities and easy to operate: The B 200 R Bc ride-on scrubber drier is capable of performing extensive cleaning applications over large areas. The floor-cleaning machine features as standard our advanced cleaning agent dosing system, DOSE, as well as the time-saving auto-fill system for convenient filling of the fresh water tank, and the automatic rinsing system for the waste water tank. The large, 110 centimetre wide disc brush head, the robust latest-generation squeegee and two 200-litre tanks for fresh and waste water ensure excellent cleaning results and an area performance of up to 6600 m² per hour. To protect both the operator and the machine, the B 200 R Bc is fitted with the patented KIK key system to prevent operator errors, as well as flashing beacons, a daytime running light and strong front impact protection. With its practical design and easy-to-understand colour coding, the machine is very simple to operate. And that's not all; a built-in charger and a connection to our optional fleet management system, Kärcher Fleet, neatly round off the B 200 R Bc's extensive equipment package.
Features and benefits
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change.
- Disc brushes available in different hardnesses: soft, medium, and hard
- Disc models, especially for smooth floors.
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
Brush head with disc system
- Logically structured display of the current program.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection from incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum adaptation to individual cleaning tasks without overexerting the operator.
Tank rinsing system
- Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
Large colour display
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|1100
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|1180
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|200 / 200
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|5100
|Battery (Volt)
|36
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|10
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 7
|Rated input power (Watt)
|2500
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|994
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1925 x 1106 x 1420
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Unit
- Built-in charger
- Curved squeegee
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Tank rinsing system
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Robust front bumper
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.